    Kazakhstan to produce 200,000 cars per year

    17:17, 12 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 40 thousand cars were assembled in Kazakhstan in 2014, this has been reported today by deputy chairman of the Committee for Industrial Development and Security Timur Nurashev at a press conference in Central Communications Service.

    He noted that at present four plant for the production of cars operate in the country: "ASIA AUTO", "Saryarka automotive industry", "Agromashholding", "Hyundai", "SemAZ", and "KamAZ engineering". According to his words, in 2014 the plants produced more than 40 thousand cars. The companies produce 42 kinds of passenger cars, 21 types of trucks, 18 types of load carriers, 3 types of tractors and 3 models of buses. However, he informed that Kazakhstan plans to launch two large projects on cars' assembling. According to Mr. Nurashev, after the implementation of these projects Kazakhstan will annually produce up to 200 thousand motor cars.

