Kazakhstan to produce 43pct of agricultural machinery by 2021

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will have manufactured 43 percent of required agricultural machinery by 2021, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kairat Aituganov told during a meeting with Kazakh senators.

"To increase the number of available machines for agricultural producers it is planned to raise the level of machines and tractors stock upgrading 2.9 per cent by the year of 2021. By 2021 manufacture of agricultural machinery will have amounted to 6,613 units and the level of localized production will have been 43pct. For that purpose, the Ministry of Agriculture together with the Ministry of Investments and Development has already developed and is currently implementing the Roadmap for agricultural machinery building industry development", Aituganov told.

According to him, Kaz Agro Finance JSC, Agromash Holding JSC and Gomselmash OJSC have signed agreements for development of domestic agricultural machinery building which entail their commitment to raise localization level, types of manufactured machines and quantity of production. The investment subsidizing procedure has changed from the percentage compensation to the fixed amount based on the price of domestically-made agricultural machinery. Earlier over compensation for one foreign-made combine harvester was KZT30MM, while now 3 combines will be subsidized for this amount of money. The approaches to machinery leasing by KazAgroFinance have been revised. Thus, by retargeting the leasing firstly to domestically-made machinery the quantity of purchased machinery will increase by 50-70 per cent, therefore, speeding up the upgrading rate by 1.5-2 times.