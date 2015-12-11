  • kz
    Kazakhstan to produce barite concentrate and ground rock phosphate

    17:50, 11 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, December 11, during the nationwide teleconference Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a start to the complex for the production of barite concentrate in Karaganda region and the complex for the production of ground rock phosphate in Zhambyl region.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the production of barite concentrate is very important for Kazakhstan. Moreover, our country will supply it Russia. He also informed that Karatau mining and processing enterprise is very important joint project with the Russian Federation. The project's cost is more than $1 billion. This will to increase the production of mineral fertilizers allow several times and, therefore, the volume of agricultural production. The complex for the production of barite concentrate in Karaganda region is established by LLP "Karazhal Operating" together with "Halliburton" company. The cost of the project amounts to 6 billion tenge. The complex will employ 100 people. The design capacity is 200 thousand tons of barite concentrate per year. In addition, LLP "Eurochem-Karatau" has constructed a complex for the production of phosphate fertilizer with the capacity of 640 thousand tons per year. The cost of the project is 27 billion tenge.

    New industrialization President of Kazakhstan Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan President
