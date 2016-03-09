  • kz
    Kazakhstan to produce sea bottom mines

    13:21, 09 March 2016
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's plant JSC "ZIKSTO" is ready to release sea bottom mines for the maritime power of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    In the first phase, the company proposes to develop and produce four prototypes of sea bottom mines for maritime power of the country.
    "Our products will be used for the protection of the Caspian Sea off the coast," said General Director of JSC ZIKSTO Valery Spitsyn.
    Note that sea bottom mines are placed on the bottom of a sea. They are triggered by magnetic, acoustic or other physical field of surface enemy vessels.
    The plant's management and the maritime power of Kazakhstan had already negotiated about the possible manufacturing of the bottom sea mines.

