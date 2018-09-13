Kazakhstan to produce up to 99 mln tons of oil by 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The country's crude production is forecast to grow from 88 million in 2019 up to 99 million in 2023," National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov told the Majilis representing the forecast of Kazakhstan's socio-economic development for three years to come.

According to the Minister, processing industry and agro-industrial complex, construction industry, transport and logistics sector and service economy will become the key growth engines. He also stressed that the country's processing industry is forecast to increase by 4.4%, mining industry by 3%.



Agriculture will keep on developing at a steady pace up to 6.4%, construction industry up to 4.2%. The volume of crude production will increase from 88 million in 2019 to 99 million in 2023.



He also added that the country's export will reach USD 55.6 billion in 2019 and hit USD 68.5 billion in 2023, the volume of import will grow from USD 34.8 billion in 2019 to stand at USD 41.9 billion in 2023.