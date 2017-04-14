Kazakhstan to provide financial assistance for Kyrgyzstan to integrate in EAEU

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will provide financial support to Kyrgyzstan to adapt to the conditions of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We decided to provide financial assistance to help Kyrgyz economy to adapt to the conditions of the EAEU. The documents were submitted for ratification, " President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Bishkek.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is always ready to help the neighboring country, and urged other member states to assist each other.

"In this difficult for our economies time, we need to support each other. Thus, our country has taken specific measures to help neighboring Kyrgyzstan providing domestic railroad tariffs for transit of Kyrgyz goods Kazakhstan. This allowed our colleagues to save about $60 million, " Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

As it was reported, the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is taking place in Ala-Archa state residence in Bishkek under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan. Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Russia and Moldova are participating in the meeting.