  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to provide first $7.5 mln tranche to Kyrgyzstan to improve customs infrastructure

    15:00, 29 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will allocate first $7.5 million for construction and equipping customs infrastructure facilities and modernization of testing laboratories, Kazinform has learnt from the website of Kyrgyz government.

    According to the website, the Kazakh-Kyrgyz governmental agreement on development of economic cooperation in the framework of Eurasian economic integration and the Protocol between the two countries' governments  on provision of assistance and monitoring its use and on financial and technical assistance were signed on December 26, 2016 in St. Petersburg after a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and negotiations of President of Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev,.

    The abovementioned Agreement and Protocol provide for allocation of $100 million by the Republic of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan  to finance the Roadmap on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EAEU.

    According to the Agreement, the tranche will be provided in several stages.

    Tags:
    Economy Eurasian Economic Union Customs Union Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!