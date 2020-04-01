  • kz
    Kazakhstan to quarantine all arrivals from abroad

    17:52, 01 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, a digital press conference, devoted to the current situation on coronavirus infection, was held on the website of the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the decree of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yessmagambetova, all people arriving from abroad will be isolated for 3 days for laboratory examination. People with negative coronavirus test results will have to self-isolate for up to 14 days. Persons having positive COVID-19 test results are subject to hospitalization in infectious hospitals.

    It is worth noting that people arriving from the EAEU and the Republic of Uzbekistan through border checkpoints are subject to compulsory home-quarantine for 14 days.

    To date, there are 372 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the country.


