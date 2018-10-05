Kazakhstan to raise minimum wage in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In his new State-of-the-Nation Address President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted it is crucial to raise minimum wage countrywide, Kazinform reports.

While delivering the Address on Friday in the Akorda presidential residence, the President instructed the Government to raise the minimum wage from 28,000 to 42,000 tenge starting from January 1, 2019.



In his words, this will benefit about 1,3 million people in Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh leader announced that minimum wage of some 275,000 Kazakhstani civil workers will see an average 35% increase, including teachers, doctors, law-enforcement agencies officers and many others.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed the minimum wage will not be equated with the subsistence level. Higher minimum wages, according to him, will spur labor compensation growth across the country. The Head of State expressed hope that the initiative will be supported by large Kazakhstani and foreign companies representatives of which were invited to the Akorda presidential residence on Friday.