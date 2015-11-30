Kazakhstan to raise salaries of public sector employees

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2016 Kazakhstan will raise salaries of corps B civil servants and public sector workers, informed President Nursultan Nazarbayev voicing his annual state of the nation address.

"Beginning from January 1, 2016 there will be increased wages in health care - up to 28%, education - up to 29%, and social protection - up to 40%. In addition, in 2016 we will increase salaries of corps B civil servants - by 30%," according to Akorda Twitter account.