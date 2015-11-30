  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to raise salaries of public sector employees

    12:36, 30 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2016 Kazakhstan will raise salaries of corps B civil servants and public sector workers, informed President Nursultan Nazarbayev voicing his annual state of the nation address.

    "Beginning from January 1, 2016 there will be increased wages in health care - up to 28%, education - up to 29%, and social protection - up to 40%. In addition, in 2016 we will increase salaries of corps B civil servants - by 30%," according to Akorda Twitter account.

    Tags:
    Economy Astana Education President of Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Education and Science President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!