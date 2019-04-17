Kazakhstan to realize more than 10 social projects

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The results of the social ideas and projects Zamannyn' ziatker jastary- vision of the future contest were summed up.

The contest brought together more than 160 representatives of civilian sector, including NGOs, ethnic communities, public societies, youth spearhead groups and membership clubs. Top 50 social programs were showcased at the social ideas and projects fair held in Almaty at large.



Each of the project presented are aimed at using new technologies, applications and social innovations to integrate all the sections of the society for modernization of public conscience and improving the quality of lives of all Kazakhstanis.



As a result the best 17 projects gained the grants of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan from KZT 500,000 up to KZT 2,500,000.