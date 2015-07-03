  • kz
    Kazakhstan to receive $2.5 billion of subsidies under accession to WTO, Minister of Economic Integration

    21:00, 03 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the results of the negotiations on Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO, the country has received about USD 2.5 billion of subsidies from the volume of gross agricultural production, said Minister of Economic Integration Zhanar Aitzhanova during a press conference at the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

    According to Mrs. Aitzhanova, about 40% of the population lives in rural areas. And revenues of residents of rural areas are directly related to agricultural sector. "Therefore, we are negotiating on the forms of subsidies that have an impact or influence on the cost of agricultural products," said the Minister.

