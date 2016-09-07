Kazakhstan to receive Su-30 fighters, Mi-17 , Mi-35 helicopters from Russia

KUBINKA (Moscow Region). KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's armed forces will receive two Su-30 multirole fighters and two Mi-17 transport helicopters from Russia this year as part of existing contracts, Kazakhstan's Deputy Defense Minister Okas Saparov told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We received four Su-30s from Russia in 2014, two more this year," Saparov said at the Army-2016 military forum, adding that two Mi-17s would enter into service in 2016, followed by more next year.

Moreover, Kazakhstan plans to sign a contract on the purchase of four Russian Mi-35 helicopters by the end of 2016, Kazakh Deputy Defense Minister Okas Saparov told Sputnik on Wednesday. "This year we will sign another contract on four Mi-35s," Saparov said at the Army-2016 military forum, adding that four of the attack helicopters with transport capabilities planned to be delivered as part of the 2015 contract. Army-2016 military forum is holding on at Moscow Region suburb Kubinka.