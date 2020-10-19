Kazakhstan to reduce int'l air service, to open cinemas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The intergovernmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan held a meeting via a videoconference under the chairmanship of Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, primeminister.kz. reads.

As of October 18, Kazakhstan confirmed 102 new coronavirus cases, 16% of infectious beds are occupied. For the past three weeks more than 7,000 violations of quarantine regulations were recorded the countrywide.

The PM noted that people do not observe properly social distancing and sanitary requirements, mandatory wearing of masks at public places and public transport.

The PM charged to raise public awareness and stiffen control over observing of sanitary requirements.

Following the meeting the number of international flights will be reduced starting from October 26, inbound travelers will obligatorily pass PCR tests upon arrival. The medical certificates showing PCR test results for international arrivals will be valid for 3 days.

The cost of PCR tests will be reduced to KZT 9,000.

Starting from October 24 trade and shopping malls, indoor markets will work on Saturdays until 05:00 p.m.

Cinemas will open on October 26 with strict observance of social distancing and wearing of masks.