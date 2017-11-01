Kazakhstan to render humanitarian aid to flood-hit Macedonia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan will send humanitarian aid totaling €50,000 to Macedonia after it was hit by a devastating flood, Kazinform reports.

On October 30, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev signed the government decree №680 "On rendering official humanitarian aid to the Republic of Macedonia".



As per the document, the Ministry of Finance was instructed to allot to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs €50,000 from the emergency reserve of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to render official humanitarian assistance to Macedonia. The funds of the emergency reserve are allowed for in the 2017 budget for rectification of the consequences of natural disasters in Kazakhstan and other countries.



The decree became effective upon signature.