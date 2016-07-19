Kazakhstan to render humanitarian and financial support to Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following his working visit to Mongolia, Prime Minister Karim Massimov gave a number of instructions to central governmental structures.

Thus, the PM charged the Ministry of Culture and Sport to discuss an idea of establishment of a Kazakh-Mongolian Humanitarian Foundation and "Altai is Our Common House" economic and cultural-humanitarian project. The second task was to consider an opportunity of financing repair of Bayan-Ölgii Museum of Theatre.



The Head of the Government commissioned also the Ministry of Education and Science to consider an issue of increasing quotas for Mongolian citizens in Kazakhstani universities.



Recall, that last week Karim Massimov visited Bayan-Ölgii region of Mongolia at the Presidential instruction and met with the Kazakhs living there. According to him, local people warmly met the Kazakh delegation and thanked N.Nazarbayev for the humanitarian help.



At a meeting with the region's leadership, reps of culture and arts, the sides discussed a number of important issues, such as ways of implementation of joint projects for strengthening the cultural-business ties between the two countries nations.