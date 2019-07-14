Kazakhstan to renovate local passenger terminal in co-op with major company

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The renovation of a passenger terminal in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent city is planned within the Nurly Zhol program for 2015-2019, Trend.az has learnt from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

«According to theprogram, the terminal reconstruction is to be carried out with the help ofprivate investments,» the ministry said.

The project is to be realizedwithin the public-private partnership. Recently, a memorandum of cooperationbetween akimat (administrative center) of the city and SCAT Airlines has beensigned on joint implementation of the project.

The feasibility study wasdeveloped and submitted for the state review. Following the results of thereview, the cost of the project will be defined.

Nurly Zhol is a State programfor infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.

Recently, Trend reported onplans of Kazakhstan to renovate passenger terminals.



