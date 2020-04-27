Kazakhstan to reopen flights between Nur-Sultan and Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to reopen the flights linking the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Kazinform reports.

In his address regarding the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev stressed that the decision to suspend all passenger flights has paid off.

Given that the situation with the coronavirus infection has stabilized, the Government will reopen the air flights between the Kazakh capital and Almaty city starting from May 1.

The measure, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is a necessary both for the citizens and those specialists who are fighting the novel virus countrywide.