Kazakhstan to reopen flights to some regions in early May

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A number of flights are to be reopened in Kazakhstan starting from May 4, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Such a decision was made at the regular session of the State Commission for ensuring the state of emergency under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The State Commission made a decision to restore flights from the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty to Kyzylorda, Petropavlovsk, Ust-Kamenogorsk, and Semey.

The air companies will be responsible for ensuring stricter sanitary requirements and will transport less passengers to adhere to the social distancing regulations.