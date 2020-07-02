  • kz
    Kazakhstan to report COVID-19 deaths once a week

    17:34, 02 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to report its COVID-19 death cases once a week, Health Minister Alexey Tsoi told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, a decision to report COVID-19 deaths on a weekly basis will allow to avoid confusions caused by daily reports.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan has seen 1,509 COVID-19 cases over the past day, of which 981 were without symptoms.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
