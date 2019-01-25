Kazakhstan to report for the first time on SDGs realization
12:50, 25 January 2019
ASTANA. KAZINFORM "This year Kazakhstan for the first time ever will report on the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),"Vice Minister of the National Economy of Kazakhstan Madina Zhunisbekova said.
"Kazakhstan starts this year the most active stage of the work to achieve the UN SDGs. Our country has joined that process. We have undertaken voluntary commitments. Kazakhstan strives to fulfill all those goals. It is the landmark year for Kazakhstan will make its first-ever voluntary report to the UN in New York embracing all the trends of development," Zhunisbekova told a seminar in Astana.