Kazakhstan to search for talents worldwide - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan launches search for talented people around the world, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev said at the Astana Economic Forum on June 15, Kazinform reports.

At the forum, the Head of the Kazakh Government noted that aside from enhancing competitiveness of key sectors, including fuel and energy complex, Kazakhstan needs to develop a new model of economic growths which is impossible without innovations and technologies.



In this light, according to Mr Sagintayev, Kazakhstan needs talents and is ready to search all over the world.



"Presently, we develop programs, create conditions and will allot grants in the future. We will invite talents from all corners of the world [to Kazakhstan]. We will offer tax exemption and create necessary conditions for living and working in Kazakhstan," the Premier said.



Prime Minister Sagintayev added that he is confident that smart young people of Kazakhstan will also push the coutnry forward in the future.



It is worth noting that over 4,000 delegates from 100 countries have descended on the Kazakh capital for the Astana Economic Forum this year. In attendance at the forum are politicians, economists and reps of international organizations. 20 speakers are expected to take the floor during the forum.