Kazakhstan to see bitter cold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The strong winter anticyclone from Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai has moved southwards. Its western part will affect the weather in Kazakhstan, except for western regions, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

The anticyclone, as a rule, is associated with cold weather without precipitation. Therefore, no significant changes in the country's weather are expected next three days.

The western regions will be influenced by the atmospheric fronts from the Caucasus. As a result, there will be scattered precipitation, ice slick, and a slight rise in air temperature.