  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to see bitter cold

    13:19, 05 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The strong winter anticyclone from Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai has moved southwards. Its western part will affect the weather in Kazakhstan, except for western regions, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    The anticyclone, as a rule, is associated with cold weather without precipitation. Therefore, no significant changes in the country's weather are expected next three days.

    The western regions will be influenced by the atmospheric fronts from the Caucasus. As a result, there will be scattered precipitation, ice slick, and a slight rise in air temperature.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!