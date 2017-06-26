Kazakhstan to see hail on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, June 26, the passage of atmospheric fronts in most of Kazakhstan will keep the unstable weather of rain, thunder, wind and hail in some places. The south of the country will see dust storm in the daytime.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyzylorda, Akmola, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm will also occur in Almaty and Mangistau regions at night.

It may hail in Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Kyzylorda region will see dust storm as well.

As to Aktobe region, the wind speed will reach 18 m/s.

The intense heat remains in Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

Fire danger is expected in some areas of Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.