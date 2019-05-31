Kazakhstan to see occasional showers on last day of spring

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 31. Only the southeast and the west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country will see thunderstorms, bleak wind, squall, and hail.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Turkestan, Akmola, and Almaty regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.



Squall is forecast for North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Mangistau, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in parts of Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.