Kazakhstan to see patchy fog, icy roads on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southwestern part of the country. Moreover, there will be strong winds, patchy fog, and icy roads, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Akmola region will see patches of fog, icy roads, low-drifting snow, and 15-20 m/s wind with gusts up to 25 m/s.

In North Kazakhstan region, 15-20 m/s strong wind with gusts up to 23-28 m/s, patchy fog, and ice on roads are predicted.

As for Kostanay region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts reaching the speed of 23 m/s. Besides, there will be patches of fog.

15-20 m/s strong winds and patchy fog are also expected in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. In addition, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will see icy roads.

The wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s and 17-22 m/s in Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions, respectively.