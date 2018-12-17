Kazakhstan to see precipitation on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 17, the cyclone will cause precipitation across Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

In Zhambyl region, patchy fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong winds with gusts up to 23-28 mps (exceeding 30 meters per second in some areas) are expected.



Turkestan region will see patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts.



In Almaty region, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps. In the area near Lake Alakol, there are 23 mps gusts of wind. Moreover, patchy fog and icy roads are expected.



In Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions, patchy fog and ice slick are predicted. The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda region in the morning and afternoon.

There will be patches of fog, ice slick, and snowstorm in Kostanay region.

Patchy fog is also expected in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.



As for East Kazakhstan region, there will be a blizzard and ice slick.