Kazakhstan to see precipitation on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 20, Kazakhstan will be in the active weather zone. Therefore, there will be precipitation in most regions, except for the west of the country, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions will see patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Plus, a snowstorm is expected in Karaganda region.

In East Kazakhstan region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s causing a snowstorm. In the morning, there will be patchy fog.

A 15-20 m/s wind with gusts up to 25 m/s is predicted in the areas near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region.

In Akmola region, there will be blowing snow and icy roads.

Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will see patches of fog and ice slick.

As for Mangistau, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, patchy fog is also expected there.