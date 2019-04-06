  • kz
    Kazakhstan to see rain on April 6

    09:46, 06 April 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On Saturday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most of Kazakhstan, showers in the southeastern part of the country. There will be no precipitation in southern, southwestern, northern, and northwestern Kazakhstan.

    According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, patchy fog is predicted in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second in Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.

