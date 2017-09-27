  • kz
    •

    Kazakhstan to see rains and wet snow in upcoming days

    18:01, 27 September 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that southern cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will bring occasional rains to southern, southeastern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan on September 28-30.

    According to Kazhydromet, another arctic front from Western Siberia will affect weather conditions in northern, northeastern and central Kazakhstan. Those parts of the country will observe cold snap and rains transitioning to wet snow in the upcoming two days.

    As the front will proceed into southeastern direction, eastern Kazakhstan will be doused by wet snow and southern and southeastern Kazakhstan - by rains.

    Weather without precipitation is expected in western Kazakhstan.

    Mercury will drop 3-8°C lower than usual countrywide.

