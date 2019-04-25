Kazakhstan to see rains on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As before, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains in most of Kazakhstan (showers in the southern and southeastern parts), whereas the western regions will see no precipitation. Patchy fog, strong wind, thunderstorm, possible hail are expected, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts up to 25 mps, and it may hail there. In addition, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will see patchy fog.

In Zhambyl and Almaty regions, there will be patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind. Besides, hail is possible.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Patchy fog is expected in Mangistau region in the morning.