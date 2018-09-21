Kazakhstan to see rainy and chilly weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast in Kazakhstan on September 22-24.

"The astronomical autumn begins on the day of the autumnal equinox, and the weather in most parts of the country is expected to be autumn-like rainy and chilly. Such weather will be caused by the cyclone and cold atmospheric fronts moving to Kazakhstan from Western Siberia," the Met Office said.

Only the western regions of Kazakhstan will see a warm weather without precipitation due to the southwestern tropospheric flows and the high-pressure area.