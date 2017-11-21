Kazakhstan to see severe winter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The weather forecasters predict that air temperature will be below the average in December and January, Kazinform correspondent cites Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yuri Ilyin.

He noted that the upcoming winter will be very cold according to the forecasts made by many weather services, including the world ones. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan relies on the data provided by the Kazhydromet National Meteorological Service.

"According to the forecasts, in December, the air temperature is expected to be below the average in the north, northeast, and center of Kazakhstan, and the maximum precipitation will hit the north, northeast, and southeast. As to January, the fall in temperature below the average of the long-term observations is also expected in the central part, north, and east of the country. In February, mercury will drop in the west and northwest of the country," the Vice Minister told a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

Moreover, Mr. Ilyin disclosed Kazhydromet's forecasts for the spring 2018 - it will be an early spring with lots of precipitation. To prepare for floods, with due regard to the past experience, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will involve colleagues from Kazhydromet for assessing the hard-to-reach areas where flood waters are usually formed.