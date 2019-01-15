Kazakhstan to see unstable weather on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On January 15, precipitation is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan. There will be patches of fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong winds, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Almaty region will see patchy fog, ice slick. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind will strengthen up to 18-23 meters per second, with gusts of 28 mps.

In East Kazakhstan region, there will be blowing snow and 15-20 mps wind. In Zharma district, patchy fog and strong wind with gusts up to 25 mps are predicted.

In Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions, patchy fog, ice slick, and a 15-20 mps wind are expected. In particular, the wind speed will reach 23-28 mps in some areas of Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

West Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, icy roads, blizzard, and a wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second.

In Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, there will be patches of fog, blowing snow, and 15-20 mps wind.

In Karaganda region, a blizzard, ice slick, and a 15-20 mps wind are expected.

Patchy fog is expected in Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe and Kostanay regions. Besides, Atyrau region will see icy roads.

As for Pavlodar region, the wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 mps there.