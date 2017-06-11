Kazakhstan to send $300,000 to UN Trust Fund for fight terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana will transfer $300,000 to the UN trust fund for combating terrorism with the aim to support the organization's global counter-terrorism strategy, Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service said on Saturday.

The UN project in Central Asia aims at supporting the governments in their fight against terrorism through the organization of expert meetings and facilitation of exchange of knowledge and counter-terror practices in accordance with the UN Global Counter-Terrorism strategy, adopted by the General Assembly in 2006, Sputnik reports.



"This week a decision of Astana to make a special $300,000 contribution to the UN trust fund for combating terrorism was announced during the working visit of Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev to New York," the statement read.



According to the ministry, the funds will be used for the implementation of the UN global counter-terrorism strategy in Central Asia.



"Kazakhstan has become the region's first donor country to provide more than 10 percent of this project's financing," the ministry said.