Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Tajikistan victims of mudslide

Today Ukimet Uiy has held a meeting of the commission on international humanitarian aid under the chairmanship of Bakytzhan Sagintayev, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The commission recommended the Government of Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian assistance to the country. Kazakhstan will deliver canned meat and dairy, oils, butter, sugar, rice, metal and slate to the victims of disaster in settlements of Tajikistan. Due to a sharp rise in air temperature in many mountain regions of Tajikistan melting of glaciers increased and local torrential rains caused mudslides and floods. This situation is observed along basins of Panj, Vakhsh, Zeravshan, Kafirnigan, Isfara and Isfana rivers.