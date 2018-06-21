Kazakhstan to send peacekeepers to Lebanon in autumn: Defense Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Mukhtarov revealed when Kazakh troops will be deployed to Lebanon as part of the United Nations' peacekeeping mission, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Deputy Minister of Defense pointed out that the respective decision has been adopted by the Parliament, and now they are working on the conclusion of a Memorandum with the Armed Forces of India, specifying all the technical support aspects, service conditions, and responsibilities.

"After signing the treaty, we plan to send 120 of our troops in October this year directly to the Mission to Lebanon," Talgat Mukhtarov clarified.

According to him, the Kazakh peacekeepers in the UN Mission speak several languages.

"In 2000, the Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Battalion was formed, which this year was transformed into a Peacekeeping Regiment. Presently, the Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Regiment has been trained in line with UN standards. (...) Servicemen of the Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Regiment speak English, Turkish, German, and Arabic," Mukhtarov said.

The servicemen of Kazakhstan gained practical experience of participation in the UN peacekeeping missions. From 2003 to 2008, Kazakh peacekeepers took part in the operations in Iraq, where they were clearing mines, purifying water and providing medical aid to the local population.

"This weighty and effective contribution of Kazakhstan's peacekeepers to the cause of peace has been highly appreciated both by the UN and the local population," Talgat Mukhtarov said.

From 2007 to 2009, Kazakh officers participated in a UN peacekeeping mission in Nepal as observers. Since then, starting 2014, about 15 officers as military observers participated in the UN Missions in Western Sahara and Côte d'Ivoire.