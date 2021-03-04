Kazakhstan to set up 17 women’s entrepreneurship development centers this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 17 women’s entrepreneurship development centers are set to be opened and run in the country’s each region this year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of national Economy of Kazakhstan.

According to Asset Irgaliyev, National Economy Minister, the centers are to be set up as part of the Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation to promote women’s entrepreneurship between the Kazakh National Economy Minister, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, and the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President.

The agreement envisages women empowerment in the country’s social and political life. It provides for cooperation on women’s entrepreneurship development issues, promotion of economic activities through training, cooperation and formation of required competences, provision of concessional loans and grants within business support programs, female employment, and development of the market for trade in goods produced and services rendered by women and their organizations.

Based on business support State programs monitoring data the share of women-entrepreneurs ever received the State financial support stands at 32%. Almost half of the non-financial support projects are carried out with the involvement of women-entrepreneurs.