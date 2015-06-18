Kazakhstan to set up Council for literature and arts - MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to set up the National Council for Literature and Arts under the President of the country, a member of the Kazakh Parliament said on Thursday.

"In his state-of-the-nation address "Kazakhstan-2050", President Nazarbayev set a specific task to develop and approve a long-term concept of the cultural policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan that will help make institutional and structural changes in that sphere and better coordinate management problems," deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Murat Akhmadiyev told the press conference at KazMedia Center.

Majilisman Akhmadiyev also lauded the role of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in the development of national culture.

"Kazakhstan's key advantage in the spiritual sphere is the unity and tolerance of our multi-ethnic country. And I'm confident that the development of the assembly's large-scale project "Big country - big family" will strengthen Kazakhstan's identity," the Kazakh parliamentarian stressed.

He also added that a lot of new films, TV series and programs about the history and modern culture of Kazakhstan will be made within the framework of the project.