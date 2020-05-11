Kazakhstan to set up economic rehabilitation state commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «A state commission for economic growth rehabilitation will be established in Kazakhstan,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the final session of the State Commission for ensuring the state of emergency.

The Head of State underlined that the past two months were complicated and the economic crisis and its impact are not clearly understood yet.

He noted that Kazakhstan passed its coronavirus peak. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the State Commission has made and fulfilled about 500 decisions to protect people’s health, increase income and support businesses.

The President resumed that the State Commission for ensuring the state of emergency is to be formed as the state commission for economic growth rehabilitation.