    Kazakhstan to set up interethnic relations development committee

    15:35, 05 May 2020
    NUT-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government decreed to set up an interethnic relations development committee at the Information and Social Development Ministry. The corresponding decree is posted on the official website of the Kazakh Justice Ministry.

    It is also decreed to close down the centre for expertise of religious sciences of the Information and Social Development Ministry.

    The decree comes into effect from the day of its signing.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Government
