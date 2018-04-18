Kazakhstan to set up natural resources national data bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan will build up a natural resources national data bank," Investments and Development Vice Minister Timur Toktabayev said addressing the 9th Central Asian Mining Forum underway in Astana.

"As you know, we have adopted the Digital Kazakhstan program. We witness the global digitalization trend that is also concerns subsoil use sector. It will give subsoil users an opportunity to get any information on the interactive map concerning free claims, and also obtain online subsurface use license", he added.



The Central Asian Mining Forum is a leading event in the mining industry to focus on mineral resources development agenda, implementation of high-end technologies, geological prospecting, solid minerals production and refining in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.