    Kazakhstan to set up socioeconomic reforms analysis and monitoring centre

    12:09, 24 January 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh President assigned to set up the socioeconomic reforms analysis and monitoring centre at the Presidential Administration.

    «The non-profit centre will consist of members of Presidential Administration, representatives of scientific and expert communities. Perhaps as the centre develops it will be reorganized as the reforms agency under the President,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.




    Government of Kazakhstan President
