Kazakhstan to sign agreements with CIS retail chains

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The annual meeting of retail chains, manufactures and suppliers of Kazakhstan themed World of Trade has started its work at the Korme Expo Center in Astana.

It brings together above 1,000 top managers of manufacturing companies and 100 outlet chains of CIS and EAEU member states.



A unique project was developed on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana in order to update the present-day trade market, to make it more organized, developed, civilized, keeping up with new trends and market technologies, the organizers said. Its agenda includes tens of discussions on retail transformations in the next two or three years. Those gathered will sign above 500 supply contracts with new retail chains and improve supply conditions under the current agreements.

Three large congresses will be held as part of the meeting, initiated by EXIM Partners with support of Astana administration.