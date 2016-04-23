Kazakhstan to sign Paris climate agreement in the nearest future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan wasn't able to sign the Paris agreement on its opening day due to domestic procedures, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent.

"Kazakhstan didn't sign the deal on Friday, because it was unable to finalize domestic procedures in time. Our Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kairat Abdrakhmanov made a statement fully supporting the document. Kazakhstan will accede to the agreement in the nearest future," said Mr. Zhainakov.

Recall that the signing ceremony of the Paris climate agreement was held at UN headquarters in New York on April 22 - the 46th Earth Day.