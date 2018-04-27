  • kz
    Kazakhstan to sow Iranian rice

    10:25, 27 April 2018
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM One of the peasant enterprises of Kyzylorda region plans to sow Iranian Torem Hoshemi rice variety on 500 ha, our correspondent reports.  

    Last year it sowed a trial of Iranian rice on 70 hectares and got a good harvest, thus, gaining an opportunity to export its products to Iran. 

    The local experts analyzed the mineral content of the seeds brought and those grown in Kazakhstan at the specialized laboratory in Almaty. It is noteworthy, it was reported that the seed elements became rich.

