Kazakhstan to spend 23.9bln tenge on fight with terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov announced the amount to be allocated from the national budget for fighting with terrorism, extremism and cybercrimes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“As for the fifth priority outlined in the President’s Address – security and fight with corruption, the government plans to spend 23.9bln tenge on this purpose,” Sultanov said presenting the amendments to the Law “On National Budget for 2017-2019.”

In particular, 17.4bln tenge will be spent on countering religious extremism and terrorism and ensuring economic security. 7.4bln tenge will be spent on fight with cybercrimes and 242.9mln tenge will be used to prevent propagation of religious extremism.