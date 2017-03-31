Kazakhstan to spend KZT 9B on cultural, sports events during EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to spend KZT 9 billion on cultural and sports events within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.

Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, revealed the figures at a press conference on Friday.



"All expenses on cultural and sports events will total KZT 9 billion. 90% of that sum will be spent on performances of local singers and dancers. The ministry will cover those expenses," Minister Mukhamediuly said.



According to him, the remaining sum will cover expenses related to events with the participation of foreign performers and bands. Those expenses will be mainly covered by sponsors of the exhibition.