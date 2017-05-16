Kazakhstan to stop exchange of livestock products with Russia over swine fever outbreak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Toleutai Rakhimbekov commented on the outbreak of African swine fever virus in the Russian Federation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the disease has never occurred on the territory of Kazakhstan. He noted that in case of an outbreak international organizations, including the international epizootic bureau, immediately inform all neighboring countries.

"We received a signal on time, so the livestock products exchange with the affected regions of the Russian Federation will be immediately stopped," he said during a presser after a Government session.

Yesterday, according to Russian media, quarantine was lifted in Samara region, where all pigs at the focus of infection and within 5 kilometers of it were seized and destroyed.