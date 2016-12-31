Kazakhstan to strengthen anti-doping measures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports will introduce a draft law in which it stipulates enhanced anti-doping measures to the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry, they are currently studying international practices on toughening penalties for use of performance-enhancing drugs. And later the Ministry will come up with new amendments to the Law "On Physical Culture and Sports", aimed at the elimination of doping in sport.

Fox Sports has recently published the list of athletes who were stripped of medals in 2008 and 2012 Olympics due to positive doping tests. Kazakhstani sportsmen were on the second place as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped of 9 of them of their medals. Russia has topped the list with its 19 positive doping tests. And Also Belarus is the third losing 7 awards.

Despite the doping scandal, the national team of Kazakhstan has successfully performed at the XXXI Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. In total Kazakhstani athletes won 17 medals at the XXXI Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro:

3 gold medals were grabbed by Nijat Rahimov (weightlifting), Dmitry Balandin (swimming), Daniyar Yeleussinov (boxing). 5 silver medals were awarded to Yeldos Smetov (judo), Zhazira Zhapparkul (weightlifting), boxers Vasiliy Levit, Adilbek Niyazymbetov and Guzel Manyurova (wrestling). 9 bronze medals were won by Otgontsetseg Galbadrah (judo), Farhad Harki, Karina Goricheva and Alexander Zaichikov (weightlifting), Olga Rypakova (track-and-field), Elmira Syzdykova, Ekaterina Larionova (wrestling), Ivan Dychko, Dariga Shakimova (boxing).

Kazakh team came 22nd among the 207 participants in medal tally.

In 2016, a 50-year-old swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina was the first Kazakh Paralympian to win a gold. Six-time world champion, champion of Asian Para Games and a bronze medalist of the world, this time Zulfiya broke the world record in the 100m free-style swimming.

And with the support of the Government and the timely initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan, it was decided that medalists of Paralympics will receive one-time cash payments. Gold medalists will get $250 thousand, silver - $150 thousand and bronze medalists will get $75 thousand. This will give a very strong impetus to the development of the Paralympic movement and involvement of people with disabilities in sport.